Two victims were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation after a fire that took place Wednesday morning at Republic Waste Services.
The fire was reported at about 8:15 a.m., on the 2000 block of College Drive. According to Lake Havasu City officials, Republic employees discovered smoke rising from piles of cardboard that had been prepared for recycling. Two of those piles were ablaze when Lake Havasu City firefighters arrived, officials said, and the fire was contained within two hours.
Two Republic employees were transported by private vehicle to Havasu Regional Medical Center due to smoke inhalation. No Lake Havasu City firefighters were harmed in the incident.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.
Lake Havasu City Fire advises residents to recycle items which may otherwise increase the risk of fires at waste processing facilities, including batteries, electronics and chemicals.
