Two were injured last week during a boating accident, when a performance watercraft capsized in the northern basin of Lake Havasu.
The incident took place on Friday during a busy boating weekend in Lake Havasu City, with the arrival of Havasu’s annual “Desert Storm Poker Run and Shootout” event. Deputies were called to the scene of the crash after receiving reports that the operator of a 43-foot, 2014 Outerlimits performance boat - valued between $300,000 and $1 million - lost control of his vessel and capsized.
Three of the boat’s occupants were ejected into the water, with two reportedly seen to be facedown in the water before they were recovered by Good Samaritans aboard other surrounding vessels.
Two of the victims were transported to Lake Havasu State Park by emergency first responders and taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remained under investigation as of Monday, but sheriff’s officials said that speed appeared to have been a factor in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.