In two unrelated incidents, two men drowned in the Colorado River on Saturday. One man died after cliff jumping in Copper Canyon.
Around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Kason R. Adams, 19, of Temecula, California, jumped into the water from a large rock formation in Copper Canyon and never resurfaced, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Several good Samaritans immediately began searching the water where Adams was last seen. One person recovered Adams and began CPR.
Deputies arrived and transported Adams via patrol boat to the Contact Point Water Safety Center. Despite life saving measures by Samaritans and paramedics, Adams was pronounced deceased.
Adams was turned over to the care of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Division, according to SBCSD.
Earlier that day around 11:09 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a body floating in the Colorado River south of the Avi Casino in Laughlin, Nevada, according to SBCSD.
Upon arrival, deputies located an unidentified white male, floating face down in the river, along the California shore. The unidentified male was placed onto a sheriff's patrol boat and transported to Needles Marina.
The male was pronounced deceased and released to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Division.
The male was wearing black jeans, tennis shoes, no shirt and gloves. The male had "SICKBOI" tattooed on his stomach, along with other tattoos on his arms and back. This male has not yet been identified as of 10 p.m. Sunday.
These investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact Deputy Frank Weinald or Deputy Steven Cook of the Colorado River Station. (760) 326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
