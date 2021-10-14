Breaking
Two people drown in Colorado River north of Havasu
Today's News-Herald
Two people drowned in the Colorado River on Thursday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department. A news release from the sheriff's department said a man had been pulled from the water near the Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu City.
Deputies with the sheriff's office's Division of Boating Safety responded to the scene, where they found several people performing CPR on the man on a beach. Deputies took over lifesaving measures, and a fire boat from San Bernardino Fire Department took the man to a hospital in Needles, where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies learned a woman was still missing in the water. Through investigations it was determined that the man and woman were on a boat traveling north on the river when a personal item fell from the boat. While attempting to retrieve the item, the woman fell into the water. The man jumped in to help the woman, and while attempting to help her, he lost consciousness. The women then submerged beneath the water and never resurfaced. The man was pulled from the water by passing boaters and brought to shore.
The dive team conducted a search for the woman but were unable to find her. The search will continue Friday, using divers and side-scan sonar technology, the sheriff's department said. The department is asking boaters to avoid the area of Topock Gorge to allow the search teams room to work. The incident remains under investigation, and the identities of the man and woman aren't being released until their family has been notified, the department said.
