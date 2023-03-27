Lake Havasu City Fire officials are investigating two house fires reported this weekend, which occurred on opposite ends of the city.
Firefighters were called at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to the 2300 block of Regatta Court in response to reports of a garage fire. According to city officials, the flames had reached the eaves of the home, and may have spread to cars parked in the home’s driveway.
The occupants of that home were not present at the time of the incident, and firefighters gained control of the blaze in about 80 minutes. No injuries were reported in that incident.
According to city officials, the second fire was reported at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday, on the 1000 block of Rolling Hills Drive. The fire was reported by neighbors, who saw smoke and flames rising from a broken window at the residence.
Firefighters gained control of the fire within 25 minutes of their arrival, and found a single victim inside the residence. That victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The cause of both fires remained under investigation as of Monday morning.
