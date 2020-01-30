Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three county residents in a series of undercover sting operations that began last Friday, including one allegedly undocumented immigrant.
Fort Mohave resident Daniel Saguchi-Cazares, 26, was arrested Jan. 29 on counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. According to Mohave County Jail records, Saguchi-Cazares was found to be residing illegally in the U.S., and remains in custody without bond as he awaits possible deportation.
Kingman residents Gregory Schutte and Michael Shaw, both 29, were each arrested on counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Schutte was additionally charged last week with attempted commercial exploitation of a minor and child sex trafficking.
As of Thursday afternoon, Shaw remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Mohave County Jail records did not show Schutte to be in custody as of Thursday.
