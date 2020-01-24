Two people are safe after a plane landed in Lake Havasu Friday evening.
Circumstances are still unclear, but according to Lake Havasu Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Quijada, the pilot of the plane radioed in around 5:45 p.m. Friday and gave his location in the lake to emergency dispatchers. The Mohave County Sheriff's Department met paramedics at Contact Point and went upriver in a boat to find the plane in the northern stretches of Lake Havasu. Two occupants were on the sinking plane when deputies arrived. They were unharmed.
The sheriff's boat is taking them back to shore. Emergency responders were staging at Lake Havasu State Park's Windsor Beach boat ramp.
No information is yet available about the plane or the identities of its occupants.
(1) comment
Wow 😮
