Several UniSource customers in Lake Havasu City have been without power for the last couple hours after an accident caused damage to a power pole on the south side of town.
Steve Hanes, who works for UniSource as the Transmission and Distribution Manager for Mohave County said the outage occurred at about 2:30 p.m., but he could not immediately say exactly how many customers were being affected.
“We had a contractor who, unfortunately, made contact with our overhead power lines with a piece of equipment and it did cause damage to at least one of our poles,” Hanes said.
Hanes said whenever a power pole comes down the whole circuit has to be turned off in order to de-energize the circuit for safety reasons. As of 4 p.m. the circuit had been reenergized up to the damaged power pole. Hanes said crews are currently on scene working to repair the damaged power pole, and they are estimating the work will be completed by 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
“We are doing what is called step restoration, so we are trying to do some switching to get as many people back into power as we can. We will take care of that while we work to get the rest of our customers up,” Hanes said. “We are doing our due diligence and we will be working as safely and quickly as possible to get everybody back up. We understand the heat. Unfortunately this is human caused, not caused by weather conditions."
