Update: The 17-year-old girl who was pulled from a capsized boat on Sunday afternoon on Lake Havasu has died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. She was pronounced dead at Phoenix Children's Hospital at 7:17 p.m.
Earlier: The victim in Sunday's boat accident on Lake Havasu was a 17-year-old girl, not a 4-year-old as authorities initially reported. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the girl is being treated for her injuries at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately available.
The girl is a resident of Pico Rivera, California. According to authorities, she was a passenger on a boat that capsized near Havasu Landing during Sunday afternoon's windstorm.
The girl was trapped beneath the boat when it turned over.
Mohave County Sheriff's divers arrived on scene and recovered the girl from beneath the capsized boat. Lake Havasu Fire treated the female and transported her to Havasu Regional Medical Center and she was eventually flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital. The San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation.
Anybody with information about this incident is urged to contact Corporal Blackard or Deputy Poe of the Colorado River Station at (760)326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to use the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
Earlier: A 4-year-old was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon after heavy winds from Sunday afternoon’s storm capsized a boat near Havasu Landing.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Chief Peter J. Pilafas, the Lake Havasu fire boat provided treatment to the child and transported them to the boat launch at Windsor Beach at Lake Havasu State Park. The child was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Their condition wasn’t available as of Sunday evening.
The storm landed on Lake Havasu City just after 5 p.m. Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 56 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The sudden wind storm appeared to catch boaters off guard, and many struggled to get off the lake as the winds picked up. Emergency dispatchers reported several incidents on the lake. In addition to the 4-year-old, a family of six people were found in the water near an overturned boat on the lake’s north basin, according to dispatchers. All people on the boat were accounted for.
There were also reports of downed power lines, missing trampolines, felled trees and mailboxes, and plenty of debris blocking roadways.
The National Weather Service says Monday will be mostly clear, with a high of 113 and light to moderate winds in the afternoon. Additional rain is possible later in the week, according to forecasters.
(1) comment
Large areas of power outage, no known timetable for repair, now 5 hours later.
