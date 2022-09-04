sunday labor day 2.jpg

Boats and personal watercraft congregate near Site Six after Sunday afternoon’s storm caused chaos on the water. 

 Aimee Bowers/Special to Today’s News-Herald

Update: The 17-year-old girl who was pulled from a capsized boat on Sunday afternoon on Lake Havasu has died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. She was pronounced dead at Phoenix Children's Hospital at 7:17 p.m.

 

(1) comment

RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

Large areas of power outage, no known timetable for repair, now 5 hours later.

