sunday labor day 2.jpg

Boats and personal watercraft congregate near Site Six after Sunday afternoon’s storm caused chaos on the water. 

 Aimee Bowers/Special to Today’s News-Herald

Update: The victim in Sunday's boat accident on Lake Havasu was a 17-year-old girl, not a 4-year-old as authorities initially reported. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the girl is being treated for her injuries at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately available. 

The girl is a resident of Pico Rivera, California. According to authorities, she was a passenger on a boat that capsized near Havasu Landing during Sunday afternoon's windstorm. 

