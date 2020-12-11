The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office will take over investigation into the shooting of a wanted suspect by a Lake Havasu City Police officer Thursday evening at the Kiowa Boulevard shopping center.
The incident took place at about 6:15 p.m., when officers allegedly recognized the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby location at 1700 Kiowa Blvd. The has not been named as of Friday morning. Officers followed the suspect and confronted him in the business, according to police.
An alleged witness told Today’s News-Herald that there was a physical struggle between the suspect and one officer, during which a single shot was fired. The suspect was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Police did not disclose the medical status of the suspect as of Friday morning, and details of the incident are expected to be released in an official statement that afternoon.
The use of an outside agency such as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is common practice for the Lake Havasu City Police Department in avoiding possible conflicts of interest, or the appearance of a conflict of interest when investigating the use of force by officers.
The shooting follows a use of force by Lake Havasu City Police officers in August, when 39-year-old Havasu resident Ronald S. Chipman was fatally wounded after an alleged exchange of gunfire with police. That incident remains under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department is itself currently investigating an October incident in Kingman, in which Kingman resident Shawn M. Campbell allegedly exchanged gunfire with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies. During that incident, the sheriff’s office reported Campbell was later found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
