Summer has arrived in Havasu, after an oppressive heat wave that passed through the region this weekend. And it may have been an alarming development Tuesday morning, when almost 2,400 households were suddenly without electricity.
According to UniSource Electrical Services officials, the outage took place at about 10:50 a.m., when a utility vehicle may have struck an electrical pole. Damage to the pole and possible instability resulted in a loss of electrical service to 2,390 UniSource customers throughout Havasu.
UniSource officials said Tuesday afternoon that as of 12:05 p.m., service has since been restored to all but six affected Havasu customers.
The company provides service to about 25,000 customers throughout Mohave County, about 95% of whom are residential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.