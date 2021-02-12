Mohave County will begin the process of vaccinating education/child care workers and those 65 or older next Wednesday, Feb. 17 as they continue to work their way through the 75 and older population.
Providers will not be making appointments for the new 1b subcategories until Wednesday.
The county’s department of public health is stressing patience for those looking to get the vaccine as there are an estimated 37,000 residents that are 65 to 74 in the county on top of the more than 28,000 residents who are 75 and older.
“It’s vital that those seeking a vaccination appointment realize that doses in the County are scarce, like it is across the nation, and patience is certainly required in obtaining that needed vaccine,” the press release from the county read. “Providers are gearing up for the planned expansion and are currently preparing for the large new 1B sub categories.”
More information from the county will be coming on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.