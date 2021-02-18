Winter chills throughout the U.S. are responsible for local vaccine shortages this week, according to Mohave County health officials.
Winter storms continued to blanket the country on Thursday, with large portions of the U.S. population impacted from Texas to the Eastern United States. As icy roads, brutal cold and possible flooding cause emergency conditions in other parts of the country, county officials say that shipments of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine have been delayed indefinitely.
This follows Mohave County’s new plans to make vaccinations available to educators and residents 65 and older, which were scheduled to begin Wednesday. A new shipment of the vaccine was expected this week, as Mohave County providers hoped to meet the ongoing demand. Now, Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley says that it’s unclear when, or if that shipment will arrive this week at all.
“We have worked diligently to increase the percentage of vaccine administered in our county and established protocols to ensure providers only order what can be utilized within seven days,” Burley said Wednesday afternoon. “This represents a problem when vaccine shipments are delayed, as inventory is extremely limited and few to no appointments are available.”
Mohave County officials are expected to monitor conditions nationwide. More information will be issued to the public as it becomes available.
