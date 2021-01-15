Mohave County health care providers and facilities will begin offering coronavirus vaccines to people 75 years and older starting today.
The county announced Thursday the expansion of the Phase 1B prioritized vaccine rollout. Previously, only people working in high-risk frontline careers were allowed to receive the vaccination under Phase 1. The county moved to Phase 1B late last week, which expanded the vaccine rollout to people working in other critical industries such as law enforcement, corrections and emergency response organizations.
A list of current vaccine providers in Lake Havasu City can be found on Page 2 of Today’s News-Herald or online at MohaveCounty.us.
All locations require appointments to be set up via their websites or by phone.
The county said in a news release that the vaccination rollout will be expanded to other subcategories of Phase 1B, which includes teachers and childcare workers, as soon as sufficient vaccine is received.
The next phase, 1C, includes adults over 65 years old and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions.
There are no restrictions for winter visitors receiving the vaccine within Mohave County. Some vaccination locations may require additional documentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.