A Las Vegas man has died despite efforts to save his life in a drowning incident this weekend.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Torrian Jones died Saturday evening after his rescue from Lake Havasu earlier that day.
Jones was reported missing that afternoon, prompting efforts by the Lake Havasu City Police and Fire Departments, as well as Mohave County Deputies, to find him. Jones was soon found on the lake bottom, about 25 feet away from shore and beneath seven feet of water.
First responders pulled Jones from the water and attempted to resuscitate him at the scene before transporting the victim to Havasu Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Sheriff’s officials say wind, waves and swimming ability appeared to have been factors in Jones’ death. As of Monday, the incident remained under investigation.
