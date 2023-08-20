As Tropical Storm Hilary approaches California, the southern part of the state has not only been hit with pouring rain, but has now been hit by earthquakes.
In Ventura County, the city of Ojai was hit by a 5.1 earthquake at around 2:41 p.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey The shaking was felt by surrounding areas including the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County.
Since the original earthquake, as of 3:28 p.m., the city has been hit with 11 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.9.
