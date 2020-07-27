State law enforcement officials have identified the victim in a fatal head-on collision this weekend.
California resident Jeffry Tabor, 44, of Joshua Tree, was traveling southbound on State Route 95 when Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.
Tabor’s Subaru sedan entered the oncoming lane of travel, officials say, and collided head-on with a Dodge Ram truck near milepost 162, in the area of Bill Williams Bridge. Tabor’s vehicle caught fire at the scene, and became completely engulfed with Tabor trapped inside, officials said.
Tabor was deceased when Department of Public Safety officials arrived at the scene. The truck’s driver, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.