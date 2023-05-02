The victim in a fatal State Route 95 accident has been identified as a 93-year-old Lake Havasu City resident.
The accident took place at about 1:35 p.m. Sunday, when the driver of a 2017 Hyundai attempted to cross the intersection of State Route 95 and South Palo Verde Avenue. According to police, the southbound Hyundai collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, which was making an improper left turn at the intersection.
Police say the Hyundai’s driver, identified as 93-year-old Jack Snelgrove, was unresponsive at the scene. Snelgrove was extracted from the vehicle and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. A passenger of the Chevrolet was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Chevrolet’s driver was uninjured.
Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to police, but the incident remained under investigation as of Tuesday.
The accident followed another fatal collision which occurred on State Route 95 only days earlier, south of Havasu Riviera Parkway. The victims in that incident were identified as Havasu resident Mason Koon, 22, and California resident Cynthia Bedford, 22.
