Lake Havasu City officials on Tuesday announced the death of one of the victims in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 95 this week.
The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Police say a 2001 Toyota Avalon was traveling northbound on State Route 95 when it began to drift to the left toward the center median, before correcting its course. The Avalon struck a 2008 Ford Edge, and then crossed the center median before continuing into oncoming traffic. The Avalon then collided head-on with a second vehicle near the intersection of State Route 95 and Chenoweth Road.
The Avalon’s driver, identified as 33-year-old Havasu resident Marisa Guerreiro, was ejected from her vehicle. According to the report, Guerreiro was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment of her injuries, where she was later pronounced deceased.
The driver of the 2008 Ford Edge reported no injuries, the report said. The second driver was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say speed and impairment are believed to be factors in the crash.
