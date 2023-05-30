An 8-year-old girl remains in intensive care on Tuesday, after a weekend drowning incident at London Bridge Beach.
Emergency first responders were called to the scene at about 2 p.m. Saturday, after the victim reportedly disappeared underwater while in the swimming area of London Bridge Beach. According to sheriff’s officials, the victim was swimming with a group of older children, who lost sight of her.
The victim’s family searched the area for the victim, before she was reportedly found beneath 4.5 feet of water. Witnesses were performing CPR on the victim when Mohave County boating safety officers arrived. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the victim may have been underwater for three to five minutes before she was pulled from the water.
As of Tuesday, sheriff’s officials said the victim remained in critical condition at a pediatric intensive care unit in Las Vegas.
Investigation into the incident remained ongoing as of this week.
