The victims in a fatal boating accident this weekend have been identified as California residents.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the mouth of the Colorado River Friday evening. According to alleged witness statements, two boats collided at the scene and injured victims were still in the water. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies navigated a debris field when they reached the area, and learned that two men involved in the accident were still unaccounted for.
The men were found with severe injuries by Lake Havasu City Police divers at the location, and transported to shore by Lake Havasu City paramedics. The two men have been identified as Jim L. Dolson, 51, of Northridge, and Shawn C. Fasulkey, 40, of Canyon Country.
A third California resident was also recovered at the scene, and transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas. As of Monday afternoon, deputies said the third victim remained in critical condition.
According to investigators, a 42-foot MTI boat, containing 10 passengers, collided with a 21-foot Eliminator watercraft occupied by the victims. For reasons unknown, the sheriff’s office says the Eliminator turned into the port side of the MTI.
Toxicology results for the three victims onboard the eliminator is still pending, and the case remains under investigation.
Without a doubt speed is the number one cause of fatal accidents and I suspect that a 5mph marker will be or should be placed at the narrow entrance to the canyon area. This area of the lake is very shallow and big boats need the speed to get through it , dredge is overdue, 3 feet of water in this area. Having a great time can turn to tragedy in a second, case in point- for the victims and the witnesses we pray....
Something needs to be done to make boating on lake Havasu safer. I don't have a fix, but it is clear that going to the lake on a summer weekend day is very risky. The local boating association is headed by some that would not benefit from limitations on the lake. Is it time for government to step in. I hope not, but some controls need to be considered. God be with you!
We have enough government rules and regs already Janaplum. Don't need more. This was a terrible accident. Sorry for the families and victims. But more rules isn't going to stop a accident. There was a lack of judgement on someones part, but cut the more rules and regs. Prayers and condolences to families.
More rules in certain areas and less rules in other areas perhaps? Not certain it is about number of rules. Why was copper canyon closed, if you know?
👍🏻
