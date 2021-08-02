The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the victims in Sunday's fatal crash on State Route 95 as Corrinne Lopez Gillum and Cassidy Martinez.
According to DPS Sgt. Jimmy Chavez, Gillum, 27, of San Jacinto, Calif., was the passenger in the black Ford Fusion driven by Martinez, 23, of Parker. Gillum died at the scene of the crash. Martinez was flown in serious condition to a Phoenix-area hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
Earlier: Two people died Sunday in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 95 just north of Parker.
This is according to information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Social media posts have stated the two fatalities were from Parker, but this has not been confirmed.
An email from DPS Public Information Supervisor Sgt. Jimmy Chavez said the names would be released when the kext of kin have been notified, but he said he couldn’t provide a timeline on when that might happen.
A video on a separate social media post showed two helicopters having landed at the scene of the accident.
The DPS said the crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. at milepost 154 on State Route 95 north of Parker, between Resort Road and the turn-off to Buckskin Mountain State Park. They said a southbound vehicle attempted to pass in a no-passing zone. That vehicle collided head-on with a northbound passenger car. The DPS reported the driver of the northbound vehicle and passenger in the southbound vehicle received fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway was closed from just after noon to 5:39 p.m. Traffic was detoured over Resort Road and Riverside Drive.
That section of Riverside Drive passes Fox’s Resort and Sundance Saloon. To the north of Sundance, the road had been closed due to rock slides.
