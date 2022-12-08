Five people are reported injured after a motor vehicle accident took place at the intersection of Oro Grande Boulevard and State Route 95.
The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, when a northbound commercial truck reportedly failed to stop with traffic at a stoplight on the intersection. Police say the truck struck multiple vehicles at the intersection, which were also in the northbound lane.
Five vehicles were determined to have been involved in the accident.
The highway was closed in both directions following the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
