Weed harvester

Lake Havasu City’s weed harvester boat takes to the Bridgewater Channel on Thursday, during the city’s annual culling of aquatic vegetation along the city’s coastline.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Although some communities in Western Arizona may have a few months longer to wait for harvest, Lake Havasu City is getting an early start this past week.

The city’s aquatic weed harvester returned to Lake Havasu this month for the city’s annual culling of vegetation that may cloud the city’s waterways. The harvesting is often done in the summer months, once per year; with a boat to collect vegetation from beneath the lake’s surface, and Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation staff to collect it as that vegetation is deposited on shore.

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

Beer made from that weed no different than Keystone Light. Some people would still drink it.

Thomas Garven

Now here is some creative thinking by David Eaton who said this and I quote:

DAVID W. EATON Aug 1, 2022 1:45pm

Recycling, hummm, perhaps a fermentation and distillation process and filtration and aging in chared oak casks? Just joking, ‘eh Tom? Deaton

It's not a bad idea at all. I'll bet a couple of micro breweries could turn it into something with enough fun juice in it to make it worthwhile. Maybe we should start a micro ... nope too old but I can see it now - 100% pure Havasu Weed Beer. We bring the lake to you, LOL. Good humor.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

[thumbup]

Thomas Garven

Yes it does in fact keep the motor/prop/outdrive free of weeds which is really nice. But I wonder; is the green stuff recycled into something or just taken to the landfill?

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Recycling, hummm, perhaps a fermentation and distillation process and filtration and aging in chared oak casks? Just joking, ‘eh Tom? [thumbup][wink] Deaton

