Earlier this month, federal officials presented a list of proposals that could affect Colorado River water usage for more than 40 million people throughout the southwest. And next month, the agency is scheduled to begin a series of virtual “town hall” meetings to hear comments and take questions from the public.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has announced a series of four virtual public meetings to discuss the plan with members of the public. Those meetings are scheduled to begin next Thursday, continuing through May 16.
Those meetings follow the April publication of the Bureau’s 476-page Near-term Colorado River Operations Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. The document, which can be found in its entirety on the Bureau of Reclamation’s Colorado River Basin website, prescribe a range of solutions to alleviate continued strain on the Southwest’s most vital natural resource. Those solutions may require Lower Basin states to reduce their Colorado River water use by more than 2 million annual acre-feet in 2024, with successively larger cuts until 2027.
The first of those proposals would apply cuts specific to each Lower Basin state, based on legal priorities that each user has to the allocation of that water. With more than 3 million acre-feet of water rights prioritized for California agriculture, it’s a solution that would benefit the Golden State more than any other state in the Lower Basin.
The second option proposed by Reclamation officials would apply cuts based on percentages of water used by each city, farm, tribe or other entity on the Lower Basin.
The third option would call for no action to curb water use beyond existing guidelines within the 2019 Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan.
The Near-term Colorado River Operations Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, and a schedule of next month’s virtual public meetings, can be viewed at https://www.usbr.gov/ColoradoRiverBasin/SEIS.html.
The first virtual public meeting on the issue will begin at 4:30 p.m. (Arizona time) on May 4.
Public comment on the bureau’s report may also be submitted via email to CRinterimops@usbr.gov, or by telephone at 602-609-6739.
To send comments by mail, write to Reclamation, 2007 Interim Guidelines SEIS Project Manager, Upper Colorado River Basin Region, 125 South State Street, Suite 8100, Salt Lake City, UT 84138.
The Bureau of Reclamation will accept public comment on the issue until May 30.
