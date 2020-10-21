EDITOR'S NOTE: Aggie Wolter, LHUSD director of special services, notified Today's News-Herald of a clarification and two case number corrections Thursday afternoon. To clarify, student cases include distance learning and online academy students. Additional cases were mistakenly reported to Today's News-Herald. There are five cases at Lake Havasu High School, not six, and only one staff member at Jamaica Elementary School has tested positive for covid-19.
In the 10 days since Lake Havasu City’s secondary schools reopened their doors for hybrid learning, five students have tested positive for covid-19.
On Oct. 12, following a week of fall break, Lake Havasu Unified School District switched gears at all grade levels, launching into a full reopening at elementary schools and a hybrid learning format at secondary sites.
On that day, Lake Havasu High School confirmed its first student case, according to Thunderbolt Middle School nurse Tammie Dutton. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been four additional student cases confirmed.
The school’s current enrollment, as of Oct. 16 and excluding online academy students, is 1,620. Of the five cases, according to Aggie Wolter, director of special services, there have been only two LHHS students on campus.
According to Dutton, since Sept. 8 — when Havasu students first re-entered classrooms for hybrid learning at the elementary level — there’s been a total of seven student cases and four staff cases.
In September, Jamaica Elementary School reported one staff case, and two staff cases were reported at Nautilus Elementary School. As of Oct. 12, a staff member and student of the same family tested positive at Oro Grande Classical Academy. As of Wednesday, one student has tested positive for covid-19 at Smoketree Elementary School.
The number of new coronavirus cases is slowly creeping up recently in Mohave County, with 91 new cases reported during the week of Oct. 10. The county has reported a total of 4,104 cases, with 3,664 recovered individuals as of Oct. 20. Havasu now has the highest number of total cases, with 1,219 positive results.
When positive cases are identified at LHUSD schools, district staff conduct a health investigation, which includes a survey of staff, students and parents to determine possible exposure and the extent of notification required, Director of Special Services Aggie Wolter said. Notices are then sent out to families of students who were in close contact with the individual(s) who tested positive.
Superintendent Rebecca Stone wrote in a September letter to parents that the district is “counting on every parent to assess their child each morning.” If students exhibit any covid-19 symptoms, they’re urged to stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours and all other symptoms have improved.
All mitigation efforts and precautions are detailed in LHUSD’s Roadmap to Reopening, available to view on HavasuNews.com and lhusd.org.
“While we are taking many precautions, they do not remove the risk of exposure to covid-19,” Stone said. “Students and staff come to school each day with other students and staff who are also at risk of community exposure… We realize that positive covid-19 tests can be unsettling, but we are hopeful that our mitigation measures will minimize the risk of transmission in our schools.”
Families and students are invited to contact their school or district’s “covid-19 contact” at any time if they have any questions or concerns. Contact information can be found online at HavasuNews.com or lhusd.org.
Multiple attempts to reach Mohave County media representative Roger Galloway were unsuccessful as of Wednesday evening.
(7) comments
Imagine a virus so deadly that the only way you know you have it is take a test.
Years of lack of physical fitness and nutrition education have led to rampant numerous pre existing conditions in todays youth. Or should we all dumb ourselves down to focus like todays medical field and focus on symptoms and not causes. Healthy people aren't profitable
Can we ever expect a time when something you post will actually make sense?
[thumbup]
"dumb ourselves down to focus like todays medical field." Hmm........ what are your credentials 23merkaba? Shame on you to talk down on a community of people who have invested themselves in science and medicine, both of which are disciplines that take years of expertise and knowledge to understand and implement. Today's scientists and doctors are the reason all of us are able to live far healthier, longer, and happier lives. Let me ask you, if you were to cut your foot on a glass shard, and your foot began to swell the next day, it became hot to the touch, you started running a fever and the sore began to ooze pus and white liquid, would you ignore it? If you decided it was bad enough and you went to a doctor and they told you that you would need antibiotics, would you take them? Or would you tell that doctor to his/her face that they are dumb and are only focusing on the "symptoms and not the cause?" You ought to think before you speak. Many in the medical field fight every day to help save lives, and they are far superior to your idiocy. They went to school to become specialized in their field of work; how do you get off talking about them or their work when you have no f***ing idea what they even do? For example, if you are a construction worker and a banker came onto your job site to tell you that "you should be doing it this way" or "Gee, my 4- year old could do a better job," wouldn't that insult you and your collective expertise? How unbelievably rude of you to insult the medical community especially at a time when this country is undergoing a medical crisis, and our medical professionals are doing everything they can to save lives. I can't say it enough; shame on you.
Duh, what did they think would happen?
This is very disturbing news.
