The dedication of the newest section of the Havasu Memorial Walkway, scheduled for next Saturday under the London Bridge, has been postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
Lake Havasu City, like all of Arizona, is experiencing a surge in positive coronavirus cases.
The new date has not been announced.
The newest section of the walkway honors Lake Havasu City pioneers — generally people who moved to the Havasu area in the 1960s and ‘70s.
In the mean time, the Havasu Freedom Foundation will produce a video of the scheduled speakers, as well as a slideshow of the new brick sections.
With more than 700 bricks, the latest section is the largest section added to the Memorial Walkway.
For more information, visit havasumemorialparkway.org.
