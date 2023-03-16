A rare out-of-season thunderstorm rolled through the Tri-State area Wednesday evening that included wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour and dime-sized hail in Lake Havasu City. But the brunt of the storm was felt further north with higher rain totals, reports of a funnel cloud near Topock, and flooding in multiple locations in Mohave County.
Meteorologist Jenn Varian with the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas Office said 0.09 inches of rain was reported at the Lake Havasu City Airport – most of which fell between 6:35 and 7:55 p.m. But as usual, the exact amount of rain depends on where you are in Havasu. Varian said NWS received reports of 0.3 to 0.4 inches measured on the southeast side of town. The Public Works Maintenance Facility measured 0.23 inches.
Varian said there were also several reports of hail around Havasu, the largest of which was about the size of a dime and fell in the Havasu Heights area.
Varian said Havasu was on the southern edge of a large storm system – and you don’t have to look too far north to see the rain totals skyrocket. She said Topock received about 1.5 inches of rain during the storm. NWS reports 1.11 inches fell in Kingman on Wednesday. Varian said high rain totals were reported as far north as Lincoln County, Nevada and Washington County, Utah.
Varian said the storm resulted in flooding in and around Topock, and some flooding in the Laughlin/Bullhead City area as well. But she said NWS hasn’t received any reports of flooding near Havasu.
The storm also produced a funnel cloud near Topock, although Varian said NWS is not able to confirm whether or not the cloud touched down and became a tornado.
“It looks like it could have from the photos, but we are still sort of waiting for additional pictures or videos from people who saw it,” she said. “There is definitely a funnel cloud, but we are not certain whether or not it touched down at this time.”
Varian said the storm originated from a broad atmospheric river that hit the California coast.
“Quite a bit of moisture was able to get south and around the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which resulted in higher rain rates across the Mojave Desert,” she said.
Doyle Wilson, an instructor at ASU Havasu and Havasu’s former Water Resources Coordinator, said the thunderstorm in March is particularly unusual.
“I don’t think we have experienced anything like this in the 50 year period that I have records for,” Wilson said. “You never see lightning in March.”
Wilson noted that Wednesday’s storm comes on the heels of another unusual spring storm at the beginning of March that saw lots of snow fall at low elevations – dusting nearly all of the mountain peaks in the area and dumping two inches in downtown Kingman.
“These last two storms are once in a generation type situations,” Wilson said. “They are just flukes. But in a way it is kind of nice. It prolongs our heat build-up a little bit.”
Wilson said the reasons for the unique weather in the region recently are complex, and somewhat mysterious. He said we are currently in La Nina conditions which typical result in a drier climate and cooler temperatures across the southern US (as opposed to higher temperatures and more moisture associated with El Nino).
“The jet stream normally goes way up north during a La Nina situation, but it hasn’t done that,” Wilson said. “There are a lot of storms that are breaking off from the jet stream, and these low pressure systems are making their way down here. But that is where I don’t know why it is doing that this year.”
Varian said after the latest rain, Lake Havasu City has received a total of 2.42 inches at the airport so far in 2023. She said the average is 1.35 inches from Jan. 1 through March 15 – based on 30 years’ worth of observations at that site.
Wilson said Lake Havasu City receives about 4.15 inches of rain for the year, on average, based on the last 50 years of available data. Havasu’s rain totals in 2022 were right at that 50-year average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.