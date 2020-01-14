A lane of Interstate 40 is closed Tuesday afternoon caused by water and mud flooding the road.
Water seeped through the asphalt in Needles after a water main broke underneath I-40 just before noon on Tuesday morning.
According to California Highway Patrol reports, "water and stone" were reported to be coming down on the roadway near Lillyhill Drive just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. A water main had busted, allowing the road to flood.
Multiple residents in the area reported having water problems after the break, according to ZachNews.
As clean up continues, CHP said that the left eastbound lane is open, but the right lane remains closed as of 2:15 p.m., according to ZachNews. Both directions of Lillyhill Drive at the bridge from Cibola Street to Casa Linda is closed.
Motorists are being asked to use Needles Highway, West Broadway and East Broadway as an alternate route to avoid the traffic jam, ZachNews reports.
