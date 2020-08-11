A water pipe break that occurred Monday night has been repaired and service should be fully restored to southside residents, the city water department said.
Emergency crews worked on the water pipe break Tuesday morning, located at a water tank site on Scout Drive. The break resulted in the inability to fill water tanks in pressure zone two and three.
The issue also may have caused a temporary loss of service to residents in the southeastern portion of Lake Havasu City, between Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards.
Questions or issues can be directed to the city's water division of the Public Works Department at 928.855.2618.
