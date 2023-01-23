A Lake Havasu City man is in custody this week after a reported stabbing incident that took place on Saturday.
Details of the incident have not been made public as of Monday, but according to Lake Havasu City Police officials, alleged suspect Cristobal M. Contreras, 32, may be the responsible party.
Contreras was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and disorderly conduct with a weapon at the time of his arrest early Saturday morning.
As of this week, Contreras remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000, as he awaits possible indictment in Mohave Superior Court.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
