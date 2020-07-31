The Mohave County Department of Public Health announced Friday that mosquitoes found in the area of Body Beach have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The county’s environmental health division monitors mosquitoes throughout Mohave County, and routinely tests certain species for the virus. As a safety precaution, the health department recommends that visitors and residents avoid the area of Body Beach.
Visitors and residents can also reduce their risk of contracting the virus with insect repellent, long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites during the active season, the health department says.
Outdoor activities in Havasu should be avoided at dawn and dusk.
"The treatment of West Nile virus is mainly preventative and supportive," Havasu's Dr. Khamranie Persaud said. "To prevent it, wear long sleeves, white clothing to easily spot mosquitoes, avoiding insect bites, wearing mosquito repellent, and draining the standing water where the mosquitoes are thought to breed. Once infected, the treatment is supportive —fluids, rest, Tylenol. Seek medical attention for mental status changes since West Nile Virus can cause meningitis and encephalitis."
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
