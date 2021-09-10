Mohave County health officials have detected West Nile Virus at Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, as well as the community of Mohave Valley.
The Mohave County Health Department conducts routine mosquito surveillance throughout the county each year, through which mosquitos are captured and tested for infectious diseases. West Nile Virus can be transmitted to humans and horses via mosquitos, and it is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., according to the county health department. The virus’ presence was announced this week at Pintail Slough, within the refuge.
Health officials say that most people infected with the virus may show no symptoms. About 20% of victims suffer from fever and other symptoms. About 0.75% of victims suffer a serious, and sometimes fatal illness.
There is no vaccine against West Nile Virus, nor is there treatment for infected patients. Mohave County residents can reduce their risk for the virus by wearing insect repellent and long-sleeved pants and shirts to prevent bites from occurring. Residents are asked to avoid outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, and to keep yards or living spaces free of standing water.
