The westbound lanes of I-40 were closed east of Kingman on Wednesday after a crash was reported near the U.S. 93 junction.
The accident disrupted westbound traffic on the highway, with motorists advised to delay travel or use alternative routes to travel west from Kingman as of Wednesday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, no estimation could be given as to when westbound lanes would be reopened.
Real-time highway conditions are available on the department’s traveler information website, at az511.gov.
