Boat Fueling Locations/Docks
Running out of gas on the water can put you in a very perilous predicament if the lake is windy or a monsoon picks up. It's important to be aware of your fuel levels and know where to fuel up if you're running low. There are seven watercraft fuel stations from Topock to the south end of Lake Havasu. It's highly recommended boaters call ahead to confirm when gas docks are open. Locations from north to south.
|Company/Marina
|Phone
|Location*
|Distance*
|# of Pumps
|Pump Hours
|Pirate Cove Resort
|760-326-9000; 866-301-3000
|Just north of the I-40 bridge on the west side (map)
|Just over 22 miles north
|4
|2 pumps open 24 hours with pay-by-credit card
|Topock 66 Resort
|928-768-2325
|At the I-40 bridge on the east side (map)
|Approx. 21 miles north
|4
|Open 24 hours with pay-by-credit card
|Havasu Landing
|760-858-4592
|West of the Island on the California side (map)
|Just over 3 miles west
|5
|Call
|Lake Havasu Marina
|928-855-2159
|Just south of the south entrance of the Bridgewater Channel (map)
|Less than 1 mile south
|5
|Around 8:00 am - Around Dusk; closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years Day (call ahead!)
|Havasu Palms
|None
|South end of the lake just north of Steamboat Cove on the California side (map)
|Approx. 6.5 miles south
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Black Meadow Landing
|760-663-4901; 877-6HAVASU
|South end of the lake on the California side (map)
|Just under 12 miles south
|4
|Open only during store hours - call first, hours vary day-to-day
|Havasu Springs Resort
|928-667-3361
|Very south end of Lake Havasu (map)
|Just over 18 miles south
|7
|Outer Harbor open 7:00 am - 7:00 pm (summer); 9:00 am - 5:00 pm (winter) (hours are approximate, call ahead!)
*From the London Bridge
Click on map to expand or download a printable PDF.
Safety Tips When Fueling Boats on the Water
- No matter where you are refueling, always clear the area of anyone not directly involved with fueling boat.
- Secure your boat to the dock.
- Turn off engine(s), electronics, and extinguish all open flames.
- Keep the nozzle in contact with the edge of the fill to prevent build up of static electricity to prevent sparking.
- Watch and listen for cues that your tank is nearing capacity. Stop before any fuel can escape from your tank vents.
- Don't top off your tank. Know how much fuel your tank holds and fill it to about 90%. Fuel expands as temperatures rise.
- Clean up fuel spills immediately with an oil-only absorbent pad. Wipe down the bilge or any interior parts that may have come in contact with fuel.
- Treat your fueling operations with care. Never use hands-free clips, and avoid any distractions while fueling.
Safety Tips When Fueling Personal Watercraft on the Water
The safety tips above for boat fueling also pertains to PWC fueling. In addition:
- PWCs sit close to the water so it doesn't take much for a small spill around the nozzle to end up in the water. You'll have less time to catch drips than you would with a larger boat. Fueling a PWC is different from most other watercraft.
- Select a fuel dock that has wave protection or better yet, a PWC dock or platform to help stabilize your PWC.
- Note: It is illegal to fuel a PWC at water's edge on any of the beaches on the lake. Fueling must be done at a gas dock or on dry land.
No matter where or what you fuel, keeping fuel out of the waterways is of vital importance. Even a small amount of spilled fuel can disperse and cause an oil sheen to spread out over a large area of water. Small spills add up to big problems as they accumulate. And after the sheen is gone, the persistence of fuel in the water continues to threaten aquatic environment. It can kill fish and other aquatic life, and can cause long-term damage to the surrounding habitat. Report any large spills to the Marina personnel.
Two-Stroke Watercraft
Lake Havasu does allow watercraft with two-stroke motors on the lake. However, boaters with two-stroke motors are urged to make sure their vessels are running properly prior to boating on the lake.
