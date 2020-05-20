Lake Havasu's marinas and launch ramps make it easy to get out on the lake! There are several launch ramps and marinas - you can even launch for free at Site Six , the Lake Havasu City municipal launch ramp. We've got tons of options for you to choose from whether you require a motorized or non-motorized launch ramp or marina. Make sure to check in with the marina and launch ramp you wish to use for your boating requirements before launching out into Lake Havasu.
Two Stroke Watercraft
Lake Havasu does allow watercraft with two-stroke motors on the lake. However, boaters with two-stroke motors are urged to make sure their vessels are running properly prior to boating on the lake to avoid pollution into the water.
|Facility
|Type
|Lanes
|Fees
|Hours
|Gas Dock
|Location*
|Marinas, Motorized & Non-Motorized Launch Ramps
|Cattail Cove State Park AZ Highway 95 928-855-1223
|Motorized
|4
|Mo-Th: $10; Fri-Sun & holidays: $15
|24 hrs self-pay Office: 8am-4pm
|No
|16 miles south on AZ Hwy 95 (map)
|Crazy Horse Campgrounds 1534 Beachcomber Blvd. 928-855-4033
|Motorized
|4
|Day pass for public use 6am-8pm: $15
|24 hrs self-pay Office: 8am-3:30pm
|No
|Across London Bridge on the Island (map)
|Havasu Springs Resort 2581 Hwy 95 Parker, AZ 85344 928-667-3361
|Motorized
|3
|Day pass for public use 7am-midnight: $15/day, $10/day after first day (hours may vary)
|24 hrs self-pay
|Yes
|23 miles south on AZ Hwy 95 (map)
|Islander RV Resort 751 Beachcomber Blvd. 928-680-2000
|Motorized
|2
|Must be a resort guest. Free (self-launch) or $30 if Islander staff launches for you
|24 hrs
|No
|Across London Bridge on the Island (map)
|Lake Havasu Marina 1100 N. McCulloch Blvd. 928-855-2159
|Motorized
|7
|Mon-Th: $10 Fri-Sun & holidays: $20
|24 hrs self-pay Office: 8am-4pm
|Yes
|Across London Bridge on the Island (map)
|Lake Havasu State Park 699 London Bridge Rd. 928-855-2784
|Motorized
|12 (boats) 5 (PWC) 8 (oversized boats)
|Mon-Th: $15 Fri-Sun & holidays: $20
|24 hrs self-pay Office: 6am-5pm
|No
|1 mile north on London Bridge Rd. (map)
|Nautical Beachfront Resort 1000 N. McCulloch Blvd. 928-855-2141
|Motorized
|2
|Must be a resort guest, free
|24 hrs
|No
|Across London Bridge on the Island (map)
|Sam's Beachcomber Resort 601 Beachcomber Blvd. 928-453-1550
|Motorized
|2
|Must be a resort guest, free
|24 hrs
|No
|Across London Bridge on the Island (map)
|Site Six Launch Ramp 591 Beachcomber Blvd. 928-453-8686
|Motorized
|3
|Free
|24 hrs
|No
|Across London Bridge on the Island (map)
|Topock 66 Marina 14999 Historic Rte. 66 Topock, AZ 928-768-2325
|Motorized
|2
|Daily: $15, $5 for kayaks/canoes
|7am-5pm
|Yes
|29 miles north off of Hwy 40 (map)
|Take Off Point Take Off Point Rd & Parker Dam Rd.
|Motorized
|2
|Free (shallow ramp-for small vessels only)
|24 hrs
|No
|South end of lake, access on AZ side of Parker Dam (map, vortex site info)
|Bill Williams River NWR 60911 Hwy. 95 Parker, AZ 85344 928-667-4144
|Non-Motorized
|N/A
|Free
|24 hrs
|-
|23 miles south on AZ Hwy 95 (map)
|Castle Rock Bay Castle Rock Rd. & Hwy. 95
|Non-Motorized
|N/A
|Free
|24 hrs
|-
|9 miles north on London Bridge Rd. (map)
|London Bridge Beach 1340 N. McCulloch Blvd. 928-453-8686
|Non-Motorized
|N/A
|Free (launch at the far west end of the beach)
|24 hrs
|-
|Across London Bridge on the Island (map)
|Mesquite Bay London Bridge Rd. 760-326-3853 US Fish & Wildlife Svc.
|Non-Motorized
|N/A
|Free
|24 hrs
|-
|Approximately 1.4 miles north of Industrial Bl. (map)
|Rotary Community Park 1400 S. Smoketree Ave. 928-453-8686
|Non-Motorized
|N/A
|Free (launch at the north-west end of the parking lot)
|24 hrs
|-
|Hwy. 95 at Smoketree Ave. (map)
