Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Navajo Police Department Officer Michael Lee
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, Saturday, June 20, 2020, to honor Navajo Police Department Officer Michael Lee. This morning, Officer Lee passed away after battling COVID-19. He was a 29-year veteran with the Chinle Police District of the Navajo Police Department.
“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Officer Michael Lee and our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow officers,” said Governor Ducey. “Officer Lee was a dedicated member of the Navajo Police Department for 29 years. Arizona is grateful to all our frontline public health and safety workers keeping us safe during this pandemic. In honor of Office Lee’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff.”
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.
