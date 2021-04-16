Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, April 20, to honor the eight people murdered and several injured in Thursday night's shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana.
"Last night, an evil act of violence took the lives of eight people and wounded several others," Ducey said in a news release. "Arizona stands with the families of the victims and the entire Indianapolis community during this tragic time, and we send our deepest condolences."
The governor's office says individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join the tribute.
The governor's half-staff order is in coordination with a proclamation by President Joe Biden.
