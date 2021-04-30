Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday to honor Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday night.
“Law enforcement personnel like Officer Christopher Farrar put their lives on the line to protect others and keep our communities safe,” Ducey said in a news release. “We are incredibly heartbroken that a criminal’s senseless actions took his life and injured other innocent people."
An 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department, Farrar was struck and killed by a person driving a stolen vehicle during a pursuit involving several law enforcement officers, according to Chandler police.
The governor's office says individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join the tribute.
