Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, April 6, to honor United States Capitol Police Officer William E. Evans, who was killed on Friday in an attack in Washington, D.C.
"Arizona joins our nation in mourning the loss of Officer William F. Evans, who tragically lost his life defending the U.S. Capitol," Ducey said in a news release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Evans' family, friends and colleagues. We are praying for the recovery of the second officer injured today."
The governor's office says individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join the tribute.
