Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 3, to honor former Arizona State Legislator and former President of the Navajo Nation Albert Hale.
According to the Navajo Times, Hale died Tuesday of complications of covid-19. He was 70.
“Arizona is saddened by the loss of respected Navajo leader and former state legislator Albert Hale,” Ducey said in a news release. “Hale proudly represented the Navajo Nation and state of Arizona for many years, and we are grateful for his dedication to serving others and contributions to our state. My prayers and deepest condolences go to Hale's family, loved ones and community, and I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of his life and service.”
Hale served as the second President of the Navajo Nation, from 1995 to 1998. He served in the Arizona State Senate from 2004 to 2011, and the Arizona State House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.
