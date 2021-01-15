Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 15, to honor the life of Arizona State University Police Officer Joseph Montgomery.
Montgomery was killed in a motorcycle accident when he hit a wall on Loop 101 near University Drive in the Phoenix area on Thursday morning.
He is survived by his wife and four children.
“Arizona is deeply saddened by the loss of ASU Police Officer Joseph Montgomery,” said Governor Ducey in a news release. “He spent 13 years with the department protecting students, faculty and the entire community. He put his life on the line to protect others, and we are grateful for his bravery, sacrifice and service."
