Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, March 25, through sunset on Saturday, March 27, to honor the victims of the shootings in Boulder, Colorado.
The shootings at a crowded supermarket killed 10 people, including a police officer.
The governor's office says individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join the tribute.
