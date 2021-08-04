Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday to honor Tucson sector U.S. Border Patrol Agent Daniel P. Cox, who died in a head-on collision on Saturday while on duty.
“Arizona is devastated by the loss of Border Patrol Agent Daniel Cox,” said Governor Ducey in a news release. “He dedicated more than 20 years to protecting our nation, and his service has helped create a safer environment for our border communities and all Arizonans."
Cox and a civilian died in a two-vehicle collision at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, on State Route 86 near Sells.
