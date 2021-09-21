Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Sept. 22, in honor of Arizona State Rep. Frank Pratt, a long-time public servant who died Tuesday.
“Representative Frank Pratt was a champion of rural Arizona,” Ducey said in a news release. “He was a staunch supporter of economic development, an advocate for workforce training programs and someone who believed in the necessity of developing sound water policy. In both chambers of the Arizona Legislature, he was unwaveringly dedicated to serving the people of Arizona and expanding opportunities.
Pratt represented Arizona House District 23, which includes Pinal and Gila counties.
“He did it all — public servant, business owner, rancher, farmer and family man. He was one of the good guys, and we’re lucky he called Arizona home. Representative Pratt was asked once why he went into politics. His answer was simple and straightforward: he said he was ‘just trying to make Arizona a better place.’
