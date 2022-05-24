Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state office building to be lowered to half staff immediately until sunset on Saturday in honor of the victims of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
“Our prayers are with the parents, families, students and staff of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas at this unimaginable time,” said Governor Ducey in an email. “Today’s events are heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. We are thankful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, law enforcement and community members who responded so quickly."
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.
The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunmen killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. And it came just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
