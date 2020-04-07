Half-Staff flags
Buy Now

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff  today for the interment of Commander Greg Carnicle of the Phoenix Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, March 29, while responding to a domestic violence dispute. 

The governor's office is encouraging Arizona businesses and individuals to join in the tribute. 
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.