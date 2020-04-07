Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff today for the interment of Commander Greg Carnicle of the Phoenix Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, March 29, while responding to a domestic violence dispute.
Why are flags at half staff today, April 7, 2020?
