Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset today, Jan. 24, to honor First Officer Paul Hudson. A resident of Buckeye, Hudson was killed Wednesday in a plane crash while battling wildfires in New South Wales, Australia.
“First Officer Paul Hudson was a hero who represented Arizona’s very best,” said Ducey in a news release. “A graduate of the Naval Academy, First Officer Hudson served 20 years in the United States Marine Corps before becoming a firefighter. Then, when duty called again, First Officer Hudson didn’t hesitate, putting his life on the line to help others battling wildfires in Australia. My sincere condolences go out to First Officer Hudson’s family and loved ones. And our prayers are with them and all Arizona’s firefighters providing aid in Australia.
The governor's office is inviting Arizona residents and businesses to join state government buildings in honoring Hudson by lowering all U.S. flags to half staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.