A wildfire broke out on the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the wildfire is located just north of the Sandbar. U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Bureau of Land Management resources are on scene and monitoring the incident.
MCSO Boating Safety deputies are assisting with perimeter control and asking all boaters to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as it develops.
